Erdogan to Visit Gulf Countries in August, Germany in September - Reports

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan is scheduled to embark on a second Gulf tour in August and will visit Germany in September, the CNN Turk broadcaster reported on Saturday, citing sources

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th August, 2023) Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan is scheduled to embark on a second Gulf tour in August and will visit Germany in September, the CNN Turk broadcaster reported on Saturday, citing sources.

Erdogan's schedule includes visits to Bahrain, Oman, Kuwait, and Iraq, the broadcaster reported.

In September, the Turkish president will pay an official visit to Germany, the report added.

According to the report, Erdogan will also attend the G-20 summit in India from September 9-10 and the UN General Assembly in the United States from September 18-19.

In July, Erdogan visited Saudi Arabia, Qatar and the United Arab Emirates. During the visits, several agreements were signed, including 13 agreements worth a total of $50.7 billion between Turkey and the UAE. Also, as a result of the tour, Turkish drone developer Baykar, known for its Bayraktar combat drones, signed a cooperation agreement and acquisition contracts with the Saudi Defense Ministry.