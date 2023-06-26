Erdogan to Visit UAE in July to Sign Investment Agreements - Reports

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan will visit the United Arab Emirates in July to strike a number of investment deals in various fields, Turkish newspaper Hurriyet reported on Monday, citing source

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th June, 2023) Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan will visit the United Arab Emirates in July to strike a number of investment deals in various fields, Turkish newspaper Hurriyet reported on Monday, citing sources.

The agreements will be signed after Islamic holiday Eid Al-Adha, also known as the Feast of Sacrifice, Hurriyet reported, adding that the UAE is interested in investing in Turkey, especially in its energy and defense industries.

Last week, a high-level Turkish delegation visited the UAE to prepare an infrastructure for investments worth $30-40 billions, Turkish media reported.