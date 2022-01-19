Erdogan to Visit Ukraine in Coming Weeks - Spokesperson

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan will pay a visit to Ukraine in the coming weeks, presidential spokesman Ibrahim Kalin said on Wednesday

