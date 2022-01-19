Erdogan To Visit Ukraine In Coming Weeks - Spokesperson
Sumaira FH Published January 19, 2022 | 12:51 PM
ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th January, 2022) Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan will pay a visit to Ukraine in the coming weeks, presidential spokesman Ibrahim Kalin said on Wednesday.
"The Turkish president will visit Ukraine in the coming weeks," Kalin said.