ISTANBUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd July, 2023) Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan will visit Venezuela in the coming period, Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan said Friday.

"We are continuing our preparations for the visit of Mr. President (Erdogan) to Venezuela in the coming period. My visit to Venezuela is also on the agenda in the context of these preparations," Fidan told a joint news conference with his Venezuelan counterpart, Yvan Gil.

Fidan did not specify the dates of the upcoming visit.

During the meeting in Istanbul, Fidan and Gil discussed further steps to improve Turkish-Venezuelan economic relations to reach the goal of $3 billion in trade. The ministers also paid attention to strengthening cooperation in energy, tourism, agriculture and culture, the Turkish Foreign Ministry tweeted.

The sides signed an agreement on the Reciprocal Promotion and Protection of Investments during the visit, the ministry added.