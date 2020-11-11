(@FahadShabbir)

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th November, 2020) Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, in a conversation with Russian President Vladimir Putin, announced Turkey's participation in controlling the ceasefire in Nagorno-Karabakh within the framework of a joint center in Azerbaijan, the Turkish leader's administration said on Tuesday.

"Our president held phone talks with Vladimir Putin. He noted that the right step had been taken yesterday evening on the path to a stable settlement of the situation in Nagorno-Karabakh.

Erdogan said that Turkey would carry out, together with Russia, observation and supervision activities of the ceasefire on the basis of a joint center, which will be created in the area determined by Azerbaijan on the territory liberated from the occupation of Armenia," the statement says.

Erdogan's office noted that the reached ceasefire was "an important contribution that Turkey and Russia have made together, and this opportunity should be used to establish a just and lasting peace and stability in the region."