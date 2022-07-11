UrduPoint.com

Erdogan Told Putin Turkey Ready To Help Russia-Ukraine Talks - Erdogan's Office

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published July 11, 2022 | 06:20 PM

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th July, 2022) Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said during negotiations with Russian President Vladimir Putin that Ankara was ready to make every possible contribution to intensifying the negotiation process between Moscow and Kiev.

"President Erdogan reiterated that the war between Ukraine and Russia must be ended by a lasting and just peace through negotiations, and stated that Turkey was ready to make every possible contribution to intensifying the negotiation process, as it has done so far," the Turkish leader's office said.

