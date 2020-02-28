Erdogan, Trump agree on steps to avoid 'humanitarian tragedy' in Idlib

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and his US counterpart Donald Trump agreed in a phone call on Friday on steps to avoid a "humanitarian tragedy" in northern Syria after the killing of 33 soldiers in a regime attack, the Turkish presidency said

Istanbul, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2020 ) :Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and his US counterpart Donald Trump agreed in a phone call on Friday on steps to avoid a "humanitarian tragedy" in northern Syria after the killing of 33 soldiers in a regime attack, the Turkish presidency said.

"The two leaders agreed on additional steps without delay in order to avert a big humanitarian tragedy unfolding in the Idlib region," it said in a statement.