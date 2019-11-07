Erdogan, Trump Confirm Meeting on November 13 in Washington During Phone Talks - Ankara

(@FahadShabbir)

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th November, 2019) Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and his US counterpart, Donald Trump, confirmed during their phone talks on Wednesday their meeting on November 13 in Washington, the Turkish president's office said in a statement.

Earlier on Wednesday, Erdogan said that he had not made up his mind about his November 13 visit to Washington and vowed to decide after the phone talks with Trump.

"Our president held phone talks with US President Donald Trump. The two leaders confirmed their meeting in Washington on November 13 at the invitation of the US president. The sides also discussed bilateral relations and regional problems," the statement noted.