Erdogan, Trump Discuss Avoiding Humanitarian Crisis In Syria's Idlib - Ankara

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Thu 29th August 2019 | 02:40 AM

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th August, 2019) Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and his US counterpart, Donald Trump, discussed the situation in Syria's northwestern Idlib province over the phone and agreed to take joint measures to prevent a humanitarian crisis from engulfing the region, Erdogan's administration said in a statement on Thursday.

"Our president held a telephone conversation with Donald Trump during which they discussed bilateral relations and the situation in Syria. They decided to continue cooperating for preventing a new humanitarian crisis from taking place in Idlib and for supporting civilians who continue to be attacked by the regime," the statement read.

Erdogan and Trump also reaffirmed their commitment to raising bilateral trade to $100 billion.

The Turkish president also said he had been satisfied by moves toward Iran taken by G7 countries during their recent summit in France.

