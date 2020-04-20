UrduPoint.com
Erdogan, Trump Discuss COVID-19 Response Measures, Coordination During Phone Conversation

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Mon 20th April 2020 | 01:20 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th April, 2020) Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and his US counterpart Donald Trump have stressed the need for bilateral cooperation to curb the ongoing COVID-19 outbreak during phone talks on Sunday, according to the Turkish presidency.

"Our president held phone talks with the US president tonight. Both leaders agreed to continue close cooperation in the spirit of NATO solidarity to combat the threat to public health and the economy of our countries caused by the coronavirus disease pandemic," a statement published by the presidency read.

Erdogan and Trump also discussed the development of bilateral relations between the two countries and as well as regional issues.

The US and Turkey have been two of the most severely impacted countries by the COVID-19 outbreak. According to Johns Hopkins University, more than 746,000 cases of the disease have been reported in the US, the most of any country in the world.

As of Sunday, the Turkish Ministry of Health has confirmed more than 86,000 cases of the coronavirus disease since the start of the outbreak.

