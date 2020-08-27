UrduPoint.com
Erdogan, Trump Discuss Escalation Of Turkish-Greek Tensions - Presidential Office

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 25 seconds ago Thu 27th August 2020 | 03:50 AM

Erdogan, Trump Discuss Escalation of Turkish-Greek Tensions - Presidential Office

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th August, 2020) Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan held a phone conversation with his US counterpart, Donald Trump, to discuss the escalation of tensions in relations between Ankara and Athens, the Turkish presidential office said in a statement.

The Turkish-Greek tensions escalated earlier in August after Turkey's Oruc Reis research vessel began exploration drilling in the Greek-claimed waters in the eastern Mediterranean. Greece considers this territory to be its exclusive economic zone, has mobilized its armed forces to high alert, and vowed to protect its sovereign rights by all necessary means.

"Today our president had a phone conversation with US President Donald Trump. During the talks, the leaders discussed the bilateral relations as well as the regional developments, especially in the eastern Mediterranean," the statement said on late Wednesday.

During the talks, Erdogan stressed that from his point of view it was not Turkey who is responsible for the escalation of tensions in the region.

The Turkish leader added that Ankara was calling for the de-escalation of tensions and maintaining political dialogue.

