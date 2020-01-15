UrduPoint.com
Erdogan, Trump Discuss Libya Over Phone - Administration Of Turkish President

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Wed 15th January 2020 | 10:03 PM

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and US President Donald Trump discussed Libya over the phone, the administration of the Turkish leader said Wednesday

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th January, 2020) Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and US President Donald Trump discussed Libya over the phone, the administration of the Turkish leader said Wednesday.

"President Recep Tayyip Erdogan held a phone conversation with US President Donald Trump.

Bilateral ties and the situation in Libya and in the region were discussed," the administration said.

On Monday, parties to a conflict in Libya held talks in Moscow attended by representatives of Russia and Turkey.

