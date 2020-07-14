Erdogan, Trump Discuss Libya - Turkish Presidential Office
Umer Jamshaid 3 seconds ago Tue 14th July 2020 | 11:20 PM
ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th July, 2020) Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and US leader Donald Trump discussed Libya and bilateral ties on the phone, the Turkish presidential office said Tuesday in a statement.
"Our president spoke with US President Donald Trump today. The two leaders exchanged opinions on the situation in Libya, discussed regional issues and bilateral ties," the statement read.