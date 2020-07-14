UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Erdogan, Trump Discuss Libya - Turkish Presidential Office

Umer Jamshaid 3 seconds ago Tue 14th July 2020 | 11:20 PM

Erdogan, Trump Discuss Libya - Turkish Presidential Office

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th July, 2020) Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and US leader Donald Trump discussed Libya and bilateral ties on the phone, the Turkish presidential office said Tuesday in a statement.

"Our president spoke with US President Donald Trump today. The two leaders exchanged opinions on the situation in Libya, discussed regional issues and bilateral ties," the statement read.

Related Topics

Trump Libya Tayyip Erdogan

Recent Stories

DoH meets with delegation from Chinese pharmaceuti ..

1 hour ago

Department of Economic Development regulates pract ..

2 hours ago

Energy, infrastructure key drivers of economic gro ..

2 hours ago

India cannot win a conventional war against Pakist ..

2 hours ago

UAE sends medical aid plane to Mexico in fight aga ..

2 hours ago

UAE explores cooperation and investment opportunit ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.