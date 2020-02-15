UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Erdogan, Trump Discuss Ways To End Crisis In Idlib: Turkish Presidency

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Sat 15th February 2020 | 09:45 PM

Erdogan, Trump discuss ways to end crisis in Idlib: Turkish presidency

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Saturday discussed with US counterpart Donald Trump ways to end the crisis in Idlib, Syria's last major rebel bastion, and condemned Damascus' attacks there, the Turkish presidency said

Ankara, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Feb, 2020 ) :Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Saturday discussed with US counterpart Donald Trump ways to end the crisis in Idlib, Syria's last major rebel bastion, and condemned Damascus' attacks there, the Turkish presidency said.

"Stressing that the regime's most recent attacks are unacceptable, the president and Trump exchanged views on ways to end the crisis in Idlib without further delay," the presidency said in a statement after the two leaders spoke on the phone.

Related Topics

Syria Damascus Trump Idlib Tayyip Erdogan

Recent Stories

Prime Minter Imran Khan wants to make Pakistan a w ..

2 minutes ago

China's Court Unveils 4 Crimes Punishable by Death ..

2 minutes ago

Turkish, US Presidents Discuss Syria's Idlib, Liby ..

2 minutes ago

Provincial government to form first tourism develo ..

2 minutes ago

No targeted campaign by Saudi Arabia against Pakis ..

21 minutes ago

Burnley's Vydra scores spectacular winner in storm ..

21 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.