Erdogan, Trump Have 'Fruitful Meeting' on Sidelines of NATO Summit in UK - Spokesman

United States President Donald Trump has met with his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan on the second day of the NATO Summit in the United Kingdom, communications officers from both sides confirmed Wednesday

"Our President @RTErdogan had a very fruitful meeting with US President @realDonaldTrump at the NATO Summit margin," Turkish Communications Director Fahrettin Altun said in a post on Twitter that was accompanied by a photograph of the two presidents seated together.

At the same time, White House Principal Deputy Press Secretary Hogan Gidley confirmed to New York Times that the the two met but gave no details as to the nature of the meeting.

The meeting between Trump and Erdogan has been among the most highly anticipated within the NATO summit underway in the UK as the two have had a turbulent relationship over their respective presidencies.

The White House has said more details will be released soon regarding the substance of the meeting.