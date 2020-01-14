Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said Tuesday he would "teach a lesson" to Libyan strongman Khalifa Haftar if he resumes fighting after abandoning ceasefire talks in Moscow

Ankara, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jan, 2020 ) :Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said Tuesday he would "teach a lesson" to Libyan strongman Khalifa Haftar if he resumes fighting after abandoning ceasefire talks in Moscow.

"We will not hesitate to teach a deserved lesson to the putchist Haftar if he continues his attacks on the country's legitimate administration and our brothers in Libya," Erdogan told a meeting of his party in Ankara in a televised speech.