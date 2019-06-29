UrduPoint.com
Erdogan Unaware Whether LNA Head Haftar Indeed Ordered To Attack Turkish Ships, Aircraft

Sat 29th June 2019 | 03:02 PM

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Saturday that he was not aware whether Field Marshal Khalifa Haftar, the head of the Libyan National Army (LNA), had indeed ordered to his forces to attack Turkish ships and aircraft in the country

OSAKA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th June, 2019) Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Saturday that he was not aware whether Field Marshal Khalifa Haftar, the head of the Libyan National Army (LNA), had indeed ordered to his forces to attack Turkish ships and aircraft in the country.

Haftar's spokesman said late on Friday that the LNA head had given these instructions over Turkey's support for LNA's rival in the Libyan conflict, the UN-backed Government of National Accord.

"I don't know who gave such orders. I'm not sure if Haftar gave such orders or launched some instructions. We will have it examined by the relevant authorities, who are with us, and we have necessary measures in place. And in future we will have different stance vis-a-vis these developments," Erdogan said at a press conference, held at the end of the G20 summit in Japan's Osaka.

