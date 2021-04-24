Erdogan Urges Biden to End Support for Kurdish Forces in Syria, Gulen Organization

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th April, 2021) Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, during phone conversation with his US counterpart, Joe Biden, urged the latter to end his support for the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK) in Syria and the organization of opposition cleric Fethullah Gulen, who resides in the US, the Turkish leader's administration said.

"Both leaders agreed on the strategic nature of bilateral relations and the importance of working together to enhance cooperation on issues of mutual interest. The President noted that resolving the issues of the presence of FETO [Gulen's organization] in the United States and US support for the PKK terrorist organization in Syria is important for development of Turkish-US relations," the statement says.