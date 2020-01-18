Erdogan Urges EU to Support Turkish Efforts to Reach Peace, Train GNA Forces in Libya

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th January, 2020) The European Union should stand behind Libya's UN-recognized Government of National Accord (GNA), and support Turkish efforts to train GNA military forces in the ongoing conflict against the Libyan National Army (LNA), Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan stated in an op-ed published by Politico Europe on Saturday.

Erdogan stated that European countries were yet to come up with a unified stance in relation to the ongoing Libyan conflict. While Germany, which will host a peace conference on Libya in Berlin on Sunday, has publicly backed the GNA, led by Fayez Sarraj, France has sided with Field Marshal Khalifa Haftar's LNA, the president wrote, outlining his case of support for the GNA.

"For one, the European Union's potential failure to adequately support Libya's Government of National Accord would be a betrayal of its own core values, including democracy and human rights. To leave Libya at the mercy of a warlord would be a mistake of historic proportions," Erdogan wrote.

The president hinted that EU countries must do more if they want to exert their influence on key global events, and suggested that the upcoming conference in Berlin presents an opportunity for Brussels to assert itself in the Libyan conflict.

"The EU needs to show the world that it is a relevant actor in the international arena. The upcoming peace conference in Berlin is a very significant step toward that goal.

European leaders, however, ought to talk a little less and focus on taking concrete steps," Erdogan wrote.

However, Erdogan's opinion is that the EU is not interested in getting involved militarily in Libya, in contrast to Ankara, which signed a memorandum of military understanding with the GNA in November. According to the Al Arabiya broadcaster, a Turkish special forces unit arrived in Tripoli on Friday, after the Turkish parliament on January 2 approved a resolution to send troops to Libya.

The president stated that Turkey's aims in Libya are to protect the GNA from being overthrown by the LNA and train the GNA's armed forces to combat terrorism, human trafficking and other international security threats.

The upcoming peace conference in Berlin on Sunday will continue Libya's peace process, following the inter-Libyan talks in Moscow, held on Monday with Russia's and Turkey's participation. The Moscow talks failed to produce a ceasefire in the conflict-torn country, as Haftar refused to sign a draft agreement.

Libya has been torn apart between the two rival administrations since 2011, when its long-time leader Muammar Gaddafi was overthrown and killed. The LNA currently controls the majority of territory in Libya's eastern regions, while the Tripoli-based GNA has a foothold in the country's west.