Erdogan Urges Minsk Group To Support Return Of Disputed Karabakh To Azerbaijan

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Wed 14th October 2020 | 11:10 PM

Erdogan Urges Minsk Group to Support Return of Disputed Karabakh to Azerbaijan

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th October, 2020) The Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe's (OSCE) Minsk Group for the resolution of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict should support the return of disputed lands in the region to Azerbaijan, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Wednesday.

"The Minsk Group continues to protract this process. If you want to solve a problem, you should not deal with delaying the settlement, but the settlement itself. How can you be solving one problem for 30 years? After completing the negotiations, the Minsk Group needs to give the occupied lands to their owners [Azerbaijan]. This is not a process that should take decades. But they did not give the land. What did it lead to? To such a situation," Erdogan said while addressing the Turkish parliament.

Hostilities on the contact line in Karabakh have been ongoing since September 27, with Armenia and Azerbaijan blaming one another for instigating the conflict.

Nagorno-Karabakh reports instances of artillery shelling of peaceful settlements, including the capital of Stepanakert. Armenia has declared a state of war and called for a general mobilization for the first time, while Azerbaijan has also announced partial mobilization.

The hours-long talks between foreign ministers of Russia, Armenia and Azerbaijan held in Moscow on Friday led to a humanitarian ceasefire in Karabakh that started the following day. The parties agreed on a pause in order to exchange prisoners and the bodies of killed soldiers, as well as negotiate the additional details of the ceasefire. However, hostilities resumed on the same day.

