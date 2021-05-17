UrduPoint.com
Erdogan Urges Pope To Help End Israel's 'massacre'

Sumaira FH 36 seconds ago Mon 17th May 2021 | 02:42 PM

Erdogan urges pope to help end Israel's 'massacre'

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Monday urged Pope Francis to help end what he called Israel's "massacre" of Palestinians, which should be punished with sanctions, his office said

Istanbul, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th May, 2021 ) :Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Monday urged Pope Francis to help end what he called Israel's "massacre" of Palestinians, which should be punished with sanctions, his office said.

Erdogan told the pope in a call that "Palestinians will continue to be subjected to a massacre unless the international community punishes Israel... with sanctions", adding that the pope's messages were of "great importance to mobilise the Christian world and the international community."

More Stories From World

