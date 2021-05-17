Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Monday urged Pope Francis to help end what he called Israel's "massacre" of Palestinians, which should be punished with sanctions, his office said

Erdogan told the pope in a call that "Palestinians will continue to be subjected to a massacre unless the international community punishes Israel... with sanctions", adding that the pope's messages were of "great importance to mobilise the Christian world and the international community."