UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Erdogan Urges Pope To Help End Israel's 'massacre'

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Mon 17th May 2021 | 03:15 PM

Erdogan urges pope to help end Israel's 'massacre'

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Monday urged Pope Francis to help rally the world to adopt sanctions against Israel for its "massacre" of Palestinians in the Gaza Strip

Istanbul, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th May, 2021 ) :Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Monday urged Pope Francis to help rally the world to adopt sanctions against Israel for its "massacre" of Palestinians in the Gaza Strip.

The phone call between Erdogan and the pontiff came as Turkey presses ahead with a furious diplomatic push to help end bloodshed that has claimed the lives of 197 Palestinians since May 10.

Erdogan told Pope Francis that "Palestinians will continue to be subjected to a massacre unless the international community punishes Israel... with sanctions", the Turkish presidency said.

The pope's messages were of "great importance to mobilise the Christian world and the international community", the Turkish statement added.

The pope on Sunday said the loss of innocent lives in the violence was "terrible and unacceptable", warning that the conflict risked "degenerating into a spiral of death and destruction".

Related Topics

World Israel Turkey Gaza Tayyip Erdogan May Sunday Christian

Recent Stories

Body found floating in canal

6 minutes ago

Ryanair Records $989Mln Loss, But Signs of Recover ..

6 minutes ago

Turkey's budget balance posts $772M surplus in Jan ..

9 minutes ago

Registrations open for 16th Al Burda Award

22 minutes ago

Samoa's supreme court dismisses call for fresh ele ..

9 minutes ago

UAE announces 1,229 new COVID-19 cases, 1,217 reco ..

22 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.