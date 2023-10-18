Erdogan urges stop to 'unprecedented brutality in Gaza' after hospital hit

(@FahadShabbir)

Istanbul, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Oct, 2023) Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Tuesday condemned a deadly strike on a hospital in the Gaza Strip as "the latest example of Israeli attacks devoid of the most basic human values", in a message on social media.

"I invite all humanity to take action to stop this unprecedented brutality in Gaza," Erdogan said on social media platform X, formerly Twitter.

The health ministry in the Hamas-run Palestinian territory said Israeli air strikes on the hospital compound sheltering displaced people had killed at least 200 people.

Erdogan accused Israel of "striking a hospital sheltering women, children and innocent civilians".Turkey's foreign ministry also condemned "these barbaric attacks in the strongest terms," in a statement.