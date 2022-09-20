UrduPoint.com

Erdogan Urges World Community To Support Turkey's Peace Initiatives For Ukraine Conflict

Faizan Hashmi Published September 20, 2022 | 09:17 PM

Erdogan Urges World Community to Support Turkey's Peace Initiatives for Ukraine Conflict

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Tuesday urged the international community to support Turkey's efforts to peacefully resolve the conflict in Ukraine that is now approaching its seventh month

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th September, 2022) Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Tuesday urged the international community to support Turkey's efforts to peacefully resolve the conflict in Ukraine that is now approaching its seventh month.

"The conflict is escalating and we are investing tremendous efforts in order to ensure that the war will be finalized... We would like to launch an appeal to all the international organizations and the countries of the world to support the peaceful initiatives of Turkey to settle this dispute once and for all," Erdogan said during remarks to the UN General Assembly.

Erdogan said a fair peace process cannot result in a win-lose situation with one side proving triumphant over the other.

