Erdogan Vigorously Pursues Set Goals, Russia Supports Him - Putin

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan can set goals for himself and vigorously pursue them, Russia supports him, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th April, 2023) Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan can set goals for himself and vigorously pursue them, Russia supports him, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday.

"This is another convincing example of how much you, Mr.

President, are doing for your country, for the growth of its economy, for all Turkish citizens. I want to say this frankly � you know how to set ambitious goals and vigorously pursue their implementation... For our part, we certainly support this attitude," Putin said during a video conference with Erdogan, devoted to the fuel loading of the Akkuyu NPP.