UrduPoint.com

Erdogan Vigorously Pursues Set Goals, Russia Supports Him - Putin

Faizan Hashmi Published April 27, 2023 | 08:17 PM

Erdogan Vigorously Pursues Set Goals, Russia Supports Him - Putin

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan can set goals for himself and vigorously pursue them, Russia supports him, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th April, 2023) Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan can set goals for himself and vigorously pursue them, Russia supports him, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday.

"This is another convincing example of how much you, Mr.

President, are doing for your country, for the growth of its economy, for all Turkish citizens. I want to say this frankly � you know how to set ambitious goals and vigorously pursue their implementation... For our part, we certainly support this attitude," Putin said during a video conference with Erdogan, devoted to the fuel loading of the Akkuyu NPP.

Related Topics

Russia Vladimir Putin Tayyip Erdogan All

Recent Stories

Mashreq reports net profit of AED 1.6 bn with a 96 ..

Mashreq reports net profit of AED 1.6 bn with a 96% increase in operating profit ..

5 minutes ago
 Yandex N.V. Board of Directors Continues Working o ..

Yandex N.V. Board of Directors Continues Working on Restructuring Plan

3 minutes ago
 World Labour Day preparations begins in AJK

World Labour Day preparations begins in AJK

10 minutes ago
 Punjab govt extends financial assistance to Eid-ul ..

Punjab govt extends financial assistance to Eid-ul-Fitr firing incident police v ..

9 minutes ago
 First Unit of Akkuyu NPP Mostly Ready, Equipment B ..

First Unit of Akkuyu NPP Mostly Ready, Equipment Being Installed - Russia's Rosa ..

9 minutes ago
 Federal Govt approves financial package for CTD Ka ..

Federal Govt approves financial package for CTD Kabal victims

9 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.