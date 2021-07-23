UrduPoint.com
Erdogan Visits Turkish Province Hit By Flood, Vows To Rebuild Infrastructure

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd July, 2021) Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan visited the flood-hit northeastern province of Rize on Friday and pledged to restore the damaged infrastructure.

Turkey's disaster and emergency management authority (AFAD) reported on Thursday that the country's northeast was hit by severe flooding, caused by torrential rains ravaging the area. Search and rescue operations are still underway, with no casualties reported so far.

"A total of 2,850 people are involved in search and rescue operations in the mudslide area in the Rize province.

All roads in the disaster area are reopened to traffic. The government will take measures to restore the destroyed infrastructure, compensate for the damage," Erdogan told locals, as broadcast on his Twitter.

As part of government efforts, 550 houses will be built for those affected by the natural disaster, the Turkish leader added.

It is the second time flooding has hit northeastern Turkey in recent days. Earlier in July, a mudslide descended on the area, leaving six people dead.

