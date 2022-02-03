Erdogan visits Ukraine as Europe pushes to defuse Russia tensions

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan headed to Kyiv Thursday in an effort to mediate the crisis with Russia

Kyiv, Feb 3 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2022 ) :Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan headed to Kyiv Thursday in an effort to mediate the crisis with Russia.

The diplomatic offensive came as the United States kept up the pressure on Russia by announcing it was bolstering NATO's eastern flank by sending 1,000 soldiers to Romania and 2,000 to Poland.

As Moscow refuses to pull back over 100,000 troops from Ukraine's borders, the leaders of European powerhouses Germany and France said they were eyeing possible visits to Russian President Vladimir Putin in Moscow.

French President Emmanuel Macron is set to talk by telephone to Putin again later on Thursday.