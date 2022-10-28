UrduPoint.com

Erdogan Vows To Adopt New Turkish Constitution In 2023

Umer Jamshaid Published October 28, 2022 | 10:15 PM

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th October, 2022) Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan promised on Friday that a new constitution would be put in place next year when Turks cerebrate 100 years since the republic's founding by Kemal Ataturk.

"We are determined to adopt a new constitution in time for the 100th anniversary of the Republic. It is the basic law of our people," he said.

Erdogan argued that Turkey needed to replace its 40-year-old constitution that could no longer keep up with the times and suggested that all political forces take part in the drafting process.

The constitution was last amended in 2017 after a referendum to give Erdogan greater executive powers. The reforms weakened the parliament and transformed Turkey into a presidential republic.

