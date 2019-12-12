Erdogan Vows to Build Istanbul Canal Despite Objections From Opposition City Mayor

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan announced his intent to begin the construction of the Istanbul Canal, which will run parallel to the Bosporus Strait, despite criticism toward the project from the mayor of Istanbul and a member of the opposition People's Republican Party, Ekrem Imamoglu

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th December, 2019) Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan announced his intent to begin the construction of the Istanbul Canal, which will run parallel to the Bosporus Strait, despite criticism toward the project from the mayor of Istanbul and a member of the opposition People's Republican Party, Ekrem Imamoglu.

Imamoglu believes that the construction of another strait is not necessary and may damage the environment.

"The mayor comes out and says that the Istanbul Canal does not fit the city. You will see how it fits. You sit down and do your own business. We have already developed the project. I hope we will announce a tender in the near future and begin construction," Erdogan said.

According to the president, the canal will eliminate the threat of environmental and man-made disasters on the Bosporus.

"Allegations that the new waterway will harm the sights of Istanbul are short-sighted," the Turkish president added.

The concept for the canal, which would link the Marmara Sea with the Black Sea, was initially presented in 2011 by Erdogan, who was the country's prime minister at the time. The ultimate goal of the waterway is to decrease traffic at the Bosporus Strait. If implemented, it will be the largest infrastructure initiative in Turkish history and will dramatically reduce the transport load on the Bosporus.

It is assumed that the new canal will be able to pass about 160 vessels per day, including tankers of up to 300,000 tonnes. The Bosporus Strait, which has a throughput of 25,000 vessels a year, now handles 40,000-42,000 ships annually. To sail through the Bosporus, ships currently have to wait about a week.