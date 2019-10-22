Erdogan Vows to Continue North Syria Offensive If Truce Deal With Washington Collapses

Turkey is ready to resume the military operation in northern Syria with greater determination if the United States does not fulfill the terms of the ceasefire deal with Ankara on the withdrawal of the Kurdish forces from the prospective safe zone, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Tuesday

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd October, 2019) Turkey is ready to resume the military operation in northern Syria with greater determination if the United States does not fulfill the terms of the ceasefire deal with Ankara on the withdrawal of the Kurdish forces from the prospective safe zone, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Tuesday.

On Thursday, Erdogan and US Vice President Mike Pence reached an agreement on a 120-hour ceasefire in northern Syria to allow the withdrawal of Kurdish militia from the area. However, both Ankara and the Kurds have accused each other of violating the truce.

"If the promises made to us by the United States are not fulfilled, we will continue the operation in Syria with renewed determination," Erdogan told reporters ahead of his visit to Sochi, where he is set to meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

On October 9, Erdogan announced the launch of Operation Peace Spring in northern Syria. The offensive is part of Ankara's goal to clear its Syria-facing border area of terrorists and the terrorist-designated Kurdish militia, and create a safe zone for the relocation of Syrian refugees who are currently residing in Turkey.