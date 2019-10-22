UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Erdogan Vows To Continue North Syria Offensive If Truce Deal With Washington Collapses

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Tue 22nd October 2019 | 04:51 PM

Erdogan Vows to Continue North Syria Offensive If Truce Deal With Washington Collapses

Turkey is ready to resume the military operation in northern Syria with greater determination if the United States does not fulfill the terms of the ceasefire deal with Ankara on the withdrawal of the Kurdish forces from the prospective safe zone, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Tuesday

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd October, 2019) Turkey is ready to resume the military operation in northern Syria with greater determination if the United States does not fulfill the terms of the ceasefire deal with Ankara on the withdrawal of the Kurdish forces from the prospective safe zone, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Tuesday.

On Thursday, Erdogan and US Vice President Mike Pence reached an agreement on a 120-hour ceasefire in northern Syria to allow the withdrawal of Kurdish militia from the area. However, both Ankara and the Kurds have accused each other of violating the truce.

"If the promises made to us by the United States are not fulfilled, we will continue the operation in Syria with renewed determination," Erdogan told reporters ahead of his visit to Sochi, where he is set to meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

On October 9, Erdogan announced the launch of Operation Peace Spring in northern Syria. The offensive is part of Ankara's goal to clear its Syria-facing border area of terrorists and the terrorist-designated Kurdish militia, and create a safe zone for the relocation of Syrian refugees who are currently residing in Turkey.

Related Topics

Syria Russia Turkey Visit Vladimir Putin Sochi Ankara United States Tayyip Erdogan October Border From Refugee Agreement

Recent Stories

Sheikh Rasheed says JUI-F chief must be given 'Fac ..

7 minutes ago

Hazza bin Zayed attends enthronement of new Japane ..

8 minutes ago

Dubai Electronic Security Center participates in $ ..

23 minutes ago

Emirates Steel receive two patents from US Patent ..

23 minutes ago

Man commits suicide live on Facebook

32 minutes ago

Cleanliness drive launched in Samarbagh hospital

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.