Erdogan vows to keep border open for refugees until EU meets all demands

Ankara, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2020 ) :President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said Wednesday that he would keep Turkey's border open for refugees trying to reach Europe until the EU had met all of his demands.

"Until all Turkey's expectations, including free movement, ... updating of the customs union and financial assistance, are tangibly met, we will continue the practice on our borders," he said in a televised speech.