UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Erdogan Vows To Keep Border Open For Refugees Until EU Meets All Demands

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Wed 11th March 2020 | 03:02 PM

Erdogan vows to keep border open for refugees until EU meets all demands

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said Wednesday that he would keep Turkey's border open for refugees trying to reach Europe until the EU had met all of his demands

Ankara, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2020 ) :President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said Wednesday that he would keep Turkey's border open for refugees trying to reach Europe until the EU had met all of his demands.

"Until all Turkey's expectations, including free movement, ... updating of the customs union and financial assistance, are tangibly met, we will continue the practice on our borders," he said in a televised speech.

Related Topics

Europe Turkey Tayyip Erdogan Border All Refugee

Recent Stories

USL-2020: UVAS getsfirst and 3rdpositions in Table ..

2 minutes ago

RAK Ruler offers condolences on death of Saudi pri ..

6 minutes ago

PCG seizes huge quantity of hashish, smuggled Iran ..

6 minutes ago

Prime Minister Imran Khan chairs meeting on South ..

6 minutes ago

Polio case surfaces from Tank, toll reaches 13 in ..

6 minutes ago

Thailand Scraps Visa-on-Arrival Policy Amid COVID- ..

6 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.