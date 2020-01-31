Erdogan Vows to Keep Turkish Troops in Libya Unless Stability, Security Restored

(@FahadShabbir)

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st January, 2020) Turkey will maintain a military presence in Libya to support its internationally-recognized government in the fight against a rival administration for so long as stability and security are not restored in the country, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Friday.

"We are present in Libya not as contractors but in accordance with international law to work with a leader recognized by the United Nations. The Arab nations which support rebel [commander of the Libyan National Army Khalifa] Haftar shamelessly criticize Turkey. Those who support the Libyan putchists with blood on their hands have no right for it. Unless stability and security are restored, we will remain in Libya," Erdogan said in a public address.

In Libya, the confrontation between the internationally recognized Government of National Accord (GNA) of Fayez Sarraj and Haftar's army has practically split the oil-rich country into a duopoly since 2011.

On January 19, Berlin hosted an international conference on Libyan reconciliation with Turkey among its participants. As a result, a joint communique was adopted in which the signatories pledged to refrain from assisting any of the rival sides and observe an arms embargo on Libya, among other things.

Turkey has repeatedly vowed its readiness to send troops to assist the GNA, a pledge facilitated into action by a memorandum on security and military cooperation that Erdogan and Sarraj signed in late November. Alongside insisting that Turkish forces in Libya only provide training to GNA troops and do not engage in actual military actions, Erdogan has also deemed the Berlin communique void for lacking Haftar's signature.