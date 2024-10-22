Open Menu

Erdogan Vows To Pursue Late Cleric Gulen's Followers

Sumaira FH Published October 22, 2024 | 06:00 PM

Erdogan vows to pursue late cleric Gulen's followers

Ankara, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Oct, 2024) Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Tuesday condemned late preacher Fethullah Gulen and his followers as traitors and vowed to pursue them globally, following the influential cleric's death in exile.

"These traitors managed to escape Turkish justice thanks to the ones who protect them. They left without being held to account for the martyrs' blood they shed.

But they will not be able to escape divine justice," Erdogan said in a televised address.

Gulen was once a close ally of Erdogan but the two became bitter enemies.

Erdogan accused Gulen of organising a failed 2016 coup against him.

Gulen moved to Pennsylvania in 1999, ostensibly for health reasons, and from there ran his Hizmet movement, which once operated 4,000 schools in Turkey and 500 others around the world.

