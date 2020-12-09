Erdogan Wants to Discuss Sore Points With Biden After US President-Elect Sworn In

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th December, 2020) Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said Wednesday he would like to discuss the US-Turkish differences on Syria and purchase of arms with Joe Biden, once he is sworn in as the US President.

"Are Turkey and the US not members of NATO, are they not allies? And they recognize it themselves. But we do not consider the US position on our purchase of arms to be right. And in the north of Syria, east of the Euphrates, too. Let Biden assume the office, we will then get to know him better, will sit down and have a discussion," Erdogan told reporters.