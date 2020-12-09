UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Erdogan Wants To Discuss Sore Points With Biden After US President-Elect Sworn In

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Wed 09th December 2020 | 03:50 PM

Erdogan Wants to Discuss Sore Points With Biden After US President-Elect Sworn In

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th December, 2020) Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said Wednesday he would like to discuss the US-Turkish differences on Syria and purchase of arms with Joe Biden, once he is sworn in as the US President.

"Are Turkey and the US not members of NATO, are they not allies? And they recognize it themselves. But we do not consider the US position on our purchase of arms to be right. And in the north of Syria, east of the Euphrates, too. Let Biden assume the office, we will then get to know him better, will sit down and have a discussion," Erdogan told reporters.

Related Topics

NATO Syria Turkey Tayyip Erdogan

Recent Stories

DIRBS;Creating Opportunities& Aiding Economic Grow ..

18 minutes ago

South Africa confirms first tour to Pakistan in 14 ..

23 minutes ago

Kabul Says 18 Taliban Members Killed in Clashes Wi ..

15 minutes ago

Russian Embassy in Denmark Expects Espionage-Charg ..

15 minutes ago

UAE announces 1,313 new COVID-19 cases, 789 recove ..

36 minutes ago

Neelum Munir goes into isolation after testing pos ..

37 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.