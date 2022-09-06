UrduPoint.com

Erdogan Warns Greece Turkey's Patience Running Out Amid Disagreements

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 06, 2022 | 10:33 PM

Erdogan Warns Greece Turkey's Patience Running Out Amid Disagreements

Turkey's patience may run out soon if Greece continues to pose illegitimate threats to the country's security and sovereignty, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th September, 2022) Turkey's patience may run out soon if Greece continues to pose illegitimate threats to the country's security and sovereignty, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Tuesday.

"They have islands, there are bases on these islands ... and if these illegitimate threats against us continue, there is an end to our patience," Erdogan was quoted as saying by Turkish news agency Anadolu.

According to the Turkish leader, Ankara may respond to Athens' actions "all of a sudden."

Turkey has been at odd with Greece and Turkey for decades. The countries were on the verge of an armed conflict several times. A new round of tension began on August 23, when Greece allegedly used S-300 air defense systems to escort F-16 fighters of the Turkish air force performing a reconnaissance mission west of Rhodes Island at the altitude of 10,000 feet.

Sources in the Greek Defence Ministry have denied Turkey's claims that Athens deployed its S-300s in Crete against Turkish F-16s.

Tensions between Athens and Ankara further escalated on September 3, when Erdogan warned that Greece would pay a "heavy price" if incidents with Turkish planes continue. Turkish Defense Minister Hulusi Akar said that Ankara expected objectivity from NATO in connection with the use by Greece of S-300 systems in the pursuit of Turkish aircraft. According to Akar, Athens ignores international law, good neighborly relations and friendship with Ankara.

Related Topics

NATO Turkey Athens Ankara Price Greece Tayyip Erdogan May August September All From

Recent Stories

Germany Records Monkeypox Infection in Child - Rob ..

Germany Records Monkeypox Infection in Child - Robert Koch Institute

6 minutes ago
 Prime Minister utilizing all available resources t ..

Prime Minister utilizing all available resources to help flood victims: Miftah

6 minutes ago
 New UK PM Truss promises to 'ride out' economic st ..

New UK PM Truss promises to 'ride out' economic storm

6 minutes ago
 US, Albania Request UN Security Council Meeting on ..

US, Albania Request UN Security Council Meeting on Ukraine Wednesday - UN Source

6 minutes ago
 Khalistan Referendum drive reaches Canada; voting ..

Khalistan Referendum drive reaches Canada; voting in Toronto on Sep 18

6 minutes ago
 US Terminated All Contacts With Russia on Anti-Ter ..

US Terminated All Contacts With Russia on Anti-Terror Activity - Russian Securit ..

12 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.