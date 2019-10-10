Erdogan Warns Turkey Can Send Millions of Syrian Refugees to EU if EU Slams Its Operation

(@FahadShabbir)

Turkey will "open the door" and send millions of Syrian refugees to Europe if its undergoing military operation in Syria's north is qualified as an intrusion, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan warned on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th October, 2019)

Turkey has launched its offensive in Syria's north out of "love for the Syrian people" in order to protect them from Kurdish forces, seen as terrorists by Ankara, and the Islamic State terrorist group (banned in Russia), Erdogan said.

"In our country we have 3.

6 million Syrian refugees here. The European Union, come to your senses, I'm saying this one more time ... Don't try to make this [Turkey's military operation] look like an invasion, it's not. If you try [to do] this, I will open the door, and I will send 3.6 million refugees to your countries," Erdogan said in his address, as broadcast by TRT.

The simultaneous interpretation has been provided by the TRT.

Erdogan accused the European Union of never being sincere with Turkey.