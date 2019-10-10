UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Erdogan Warns Turkey Can Send Millions Of Syrian Refugees To EU If EU Slams Its Operation

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Thu 10th October 2019 | 05:10 PM

Erdogan Warns Turkey Can Send Millions of Syrian Refugees to EU if EU Slams Its Operation

Turkey will "open the door" and send millions of Syrian refugees to Europe if its undergoing military operation in Syria's north is qualified as an intrusion, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan warned on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th October, 2019) Turkey will "open the door" and send millions of Syrian refugees to Europe if its undergoing military operation in Syria's north is qualified as an intrusion, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan warned on Thursday.

Turkey has launched its offensive in Syria's north out of "love for the Syrian people" in order to protect them from Kurdish forces, seen as terrorists by Ankara, and the Islamic State terrorist group (banned in Russia), Erdogan said.

"In our country we have 3.

6 million Syrian refugees here. The European Union, come to your senses, I'm saying this one more time ... Don't try to make this [Turkey's military operation] look like an invasion, it's not. If you try [to do] this, I will open the door, and I will send 3.6 million refugees to your countries," Erdogan said in his address, as broadcast by TRT.

The simultaneous interpretation has been provided by the TRT.

Erdogan accused the European Union of never being sincere with Turkey.

Related Topics

Terrorist Syria Russia Europe Turkey European Union Ankara Turkish Lira Tayyip Erdogan From Refugee Million Love

Recent Stories

PML-N moves separate plea to ECP seeking investiga ..

8 minutes ago

Ministry of Finance to expand scope of excise tax ..

29 minutes ago

Two women among six died in separate incidents in ..

2 minutes ago

Ras Al Khaimah dubbed &#039;Gulf Tourism Capital&# ..

44 minutes ago

Falling exports deal blow to German trade surplus

2 minutes ago

Dozens of Civilians Killed in Turkey's North Syria ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.