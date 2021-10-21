Erdogan Warns Turkey Can Use Heavy Weapons Against Syrian Army If Necessary

(@FahadShabbir)

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st October, 2021) The Turkish armed forces will use heavy weapons against the Syrian army in Idlib if necessary, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan warned on Thursday.

"Operations are going on in very sensitive locations in our region.

We will not back down. We continue the process in Syria. I do now know what steps the Syrian regime will take but we will do whatever is needed in Idlib, we will respond with all our heavy weapons. We will not leave the situation as it is," Erdogan told reporters, as quoted by Haberturk broadcaster.