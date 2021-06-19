UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Erdogan Welcomes Russia's Decision To Resume Flights With Turkey

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Sat 19th June 2021 | 05:10 PM

Erdogan Welcomes Russia's Decision to Resume Flights With Turkey

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th June, 2021) Ankara welcomes Russia's decision to resume flights with Turkey, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Saturday.

In April, Russia suspended most flights with Turkey over the COVID-19 outbreak in the country popular with Russian tourists. On Friday, Deputy Prime Minister Tatyana Golikova said that Russia would resume air traffic with the country starting from June 22.

"With the progress in vaccination in our country, we are gradually moving out of the restrictive lists of other countries. We assess Russia's decision positively," Erdogan said, speaking in Antalya.

He added that the resumption of flights with Russia was the result of diplomatic contacts and the successful work of the Turkish Ministry of Culture and Tourism.

The speech was broadcast on the Turkish president's Twitter.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Russia Turkey Twitter Traffic Progress Antalya Ankara Tayyip Erdogan April June From

Recent Stories

SU to withhold salaries of employees who failed to ..

6 minutes ago

Family members protest against 'illegal detention' ..

6 minutes ago

Candidates start filing nomination papers

6 minutes ago

WHO declares an end to second Ebola outbreak in Gu ..

6 minutes ago

Gold prices decrease Rs 1000 traded at Rs107,300 t ..

6 minutes ago

Kenya Airways resumes London flights

15 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.