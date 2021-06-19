ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th June, 2021) Ankara welcomes Russia's decision to resume flights with Turkey, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Saturday.

In April, Russia suspended most flights with Turkey over the COVID-19 outbreak in the country popular with Russian tourists. On Friday, Deputy Prime Minister Tatyana Golikova said that Russia would resume air traffic with the country starting from June 22.

"With the progress in vaccination in our country, we are gradually moving out of the restrictive lists of other countries. We assess Russia's decision positively," Erdogan said, speaking in Antalya.

He added that the resumption of flights with Russia was the result of diplomatic contacts and the successful work of the Turkish Ministry of Culture and Tourism.

The speech was broadcast on the Turkish president's Twitter.