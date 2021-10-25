Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Monday welcomed statements issued by the US embassy in Ankara and diplomatic missions of other countries about their commitment to non-interference in Turkey's affairs

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th October, 2021) Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Monday welcomed statements issued by the US embassy in Ankara and diplomatic missions of other countries about their commitment to non-interference in Turkey's affairs.

The United States remains committed to non-interference in internal relations, the embassy in Ankara said on Monday amid possible expulsion of ambassador from Turkey.

Late last week, Erdogan instructed the foreign ministry to declare personae non gratae ambassadors of 10 Western countries, including the US, that called on Ankara to release human rights activist Osman Kavala. Earlier in the day, the US embassy said that Washington remains committed to non-interference in internal affairs.