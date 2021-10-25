UrduPoint.com

Erdogan Welcomes Statements Of Embassies On Non-Interference In Turkey's Affairs - Reports

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Mon 25th October 2021 | 06:55 PM

Erdogan Welcomes Statements of Embassies on Non-Interference in Turkey's Affairs - Reports

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Monday welcomed statements issued by the US embassy in Ankara and diplomatic missions of other countries about their commitment to non-interference in Turkey's affairs

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th October, 2021) Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Monday welcomed statements issued by the US embassy in Ankara and diplomatic missions of other countries about their commitment to non-interference in Turkey's affairs.

The United States remains committed to non-interference in internal relations, the embassy in Ankara said on Monday amid possible expulsion of ambassador from Turkey.

Late last week, Erdogan instructed the foreign ministry to declare personae non gratae ambassadors of 10 Western countries, including the US, that called on Ankara to release human rights activist Osman Kavala. Earlier in the day, the US embassy said that Washington remains committed to non-interference in internal affairs.

Related Topics

Turkey Washington Kavala Ankara United States Tayyip Erdogan From

Recent Stories

Pakistan's call for aid to Afghanistan becomes mor ..

Pakistan's call for aid to Afghanistan becomes more relevant after launch of 'wh ..

35 seconds ago
 Dutch Association for Elderly Urges Authorities to ..

Dutch Association for Elderly Urges Authorities to Tighten COVID-19 Measures

36 seconds ago
 Timeline: Sudan since the fall of Bashir

Timeline: Sudan since the fall of Bashir

38 seconds ago
 Taimoor of Sindh wins First President PGF All Paki ..

Taimoor of Sindh wins First President PGF All Pakistan Golf Championship

4 minutes ago
 Canola sowing schedule announced, inter-cropping p ..

Canola sowing schedule announced, inter-cropping possible: Agriculture spokesman ..

4 minutes ago
 KPT shipping movements report 25 Oct 2021

KPT shipping movements report 25 Oct 2021

8 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.