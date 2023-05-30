UrduPoint.com

Erdogan, Zelenskyy Discuss By Phone Situation In Ukraine, Regional Issues - Ankara

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 30, 2023 | 12:40 AM

Erdogan, Zelenskyy Discuss by Phone Situation in Ukraine, Regional Issues - Ankara

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th May, 2023) Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy discussed the situation in Ukraine and regional issues in a telephone conversation, the office of the Turkish leader said on Monday.

Turkey's Supreme Election Council said on Sunday that incumbent President Erdogan won the second round of the presidential election with 52.14% of the vote.

Final results will be announced on June 1 at the earliest.

"President Volodymyr Zelenskyy of Ukraine called President Erdogan to congratulate him on his election success. Congratulating President Erdogan on his reelection, President Zelenskyy expressed his wish for the election results to be auspicious for the Turkish people. The call also addressed developments in the Russia-Ukraine war and regional issues," the statement said.

