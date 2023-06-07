Erdogan, Zelenskyy Discuss Creating Commission to Investigate Destruction of Kakhovka HPP

ISTANBUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th June, 2023) Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan discussed with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy the creation of an international commission to investigate the destruction of the Nova Kakhovka Hydroelectric Power Plant (HPP), the Turkish presidency said on Wednesday.

The upper part of the Kakhovka HPP was destroyed by shelling overnight from Monday to Tuesday.

The city authorities later confirmed that the structure of the dam was destroyed only partially, but it caused an uncontrollable outflow of water to towns downstream.

"During a telephone conversation, Erdogan expressed the idea of creating an international commission with the participation of experts from the belligerents, the UN and Turkey," the Turkish presidency said in a statement as quoted by TRT Haber tv broadcaster.