UrduPoint.com

Erdogan, Zelenskyy Discuss Creating Commission To Investigate Destruction Of Kakhovka HPP

Muhammad Irfan Published June 07, 2023 | 05:40 PM

Erdogan, Zelenskyy Discuss Creating Commission to Investigate Destruction of Kakhovka HPP

ISTANBUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th June, 2023) Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan discussed with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy the creation of an international commission to investigate the destruction of the Nova Kakhovka Hydroelectric Power Plant (HPP), the Turkish presidency said on Wednesday.

The upper part of the Kakhovka HPP was destroyed by shelling overnight from Monday to Tuesday.

The city authorities later confirmed that the structure of the dam was destroyed only partially, but it caused an uncontrollable outflow of water to towns downstream.

"During a telephone conversation, Erdogan expressed the idea of creating an international commission with the participation of experts from the belligerents, the UN and Turkey," the Turkish presidency said in a statement as quoted by TRT Haber tv broadcaster.

Related Topics

United Nations Water Turkey Dam Tayyip Erdogan TV From

Recent Stories

Saif bin Zayed visits Muraqqabat Police Station

Saif bin Zayed visits Muraqqabat Police Station

6 minutes ago
 MBRSG organises internship programme for Kazakh Ma ..

MBRSG organises internship programme for Kazakh Master students

6 minutes ago
 General Women&#039;s Union: Clear footprints in wo ..

General Women&#039;s Union: Clear footprints in women&#039;s empowerment journey ..

21 minutes ago
 Imran Abbas showers praise on Lollywood actresses ..

Imran Abbas showers praise on Lollywood actresses in heartfelt note

39 minutes ago
 ADX signs agreement with Astana International Exch ..

ADX signs agreement with Astana International Exchange to enhance cooperation

51 minutes ago
 Operational Experts Forum on Terrorist Financing c ..

Operational Experts Forum on Terrorist Financing convenes on sidelines of MENAFA ..

51 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.