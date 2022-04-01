UrduPoint.com

Erdogan, Zelenskyy Discuss Talks Between Russia, Ukraine In Istanbul - Office

Umer Jamshaid Published April 01, 2022 | 12:50 AM

Erdogan, Zelenskyy Discuss Talks Between Russia, Ukraine in Istanbul - Office

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st April, 2022) Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan had a telephone conversation with Volodymyr Zelensky to discuss talks between the delegations of Russia and Ukraine in Istanbul, the office of the Turkish leader said.

"President Recep Tayyip Erdogan had a phone conversation with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky. The meeting of the Russian and Ukrainian delegations in Istanbul was discussed. During the talks, Erdogan said that the meeting of the Ukrainian and Russian negotiating delegations in Istanbul had given a significant impetus to the ongoing process of ending the war and establishing peace," the Turkish leader's office said in a statement.

Erdogan said he thought it was important to send some signals to ease tensions after the Istanbul talks and reiterated his suggestion that Zelenskyy meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Turkey.

"Ukrainian President Zelenskyy also thanked President Erdogan for hosting the meeting of the Ukrainian and Russian delegations in Istanbul," the statement says.

Related Topics

Ukraine Russia Turkey Vladimir Putin Istanbul Tayyip Erdogan

Recent Stories

Bangladesh hit back after South Africa start well

Bangladesh hit back after South Africa start well

18 minutes ago
 Provision of health facilities to masses govt's to ..

Provision of health facilities to masses govt's top priority: AJK PM

18 minutes ago
 French Air Force Starts Patrol Over Baltic Countri ..

French Air Force Starts Patrol Over Baltic Countries - Estonian Defense Forces

19 minutes ago
 Biden Authorizes Record Release of 1Mln Barrels Pe ..

Biden Authorizes Record Release of 1Mln Barrels Per Day From US Strategic Reserv ..

19 minutes ago
 Biden Says Putin Has Fired, Put Under House Arrest ..

Biden Says Putin Has Fired, Put Under House Arrest Some of His Advisers

19 minutes ago
 PML-N leaders have nothing to do with honour : Cha ..

PML-N leaders have nothing to do with honour : Chaudhry Fawad Hussain

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.