Erdogan, Zelenskyy Discuss Talks Between Russia, Ukraine in Istanbul - Office

"President Recep Tayyip Erdogan had a phone conversation with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky. The meeting of the Russian and Ukrainian delegations in Istanbul was discussed. During the talks, Erdogan said that the meeting of the Ukrainian and Russian negotiating delegations in Istanbul had given a significant impetus to the ongoing process of ending the war and establishing peace," the Turkish leader's office said in a statement.

Erdogan said he thought it was important to send some signals to ease tensions after the Istanbul talks and reiterated his suggestion that Zelenskyy meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Turkey.

"Ukrainian President Zelenskyy also thanked President Erdogan for hosting the meeting of the Ukrainian and Russian delegations in Istanbul," the statement says.