ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th February, 2022) Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and his Ukrainian counterpart, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, on Thursday discussed over phone the Russian military operation in Ukraine, Turkish broadcaster A Haber reported.

On Thursday morning, Russian President Vladimir Putin announced that Moscow had launched a military operation in Ukraine after the breakaway Donbas republics had asked for assistance.

The Russian Defense Ministry said that it fires high-precision weapons to disable military infrastructure of Ukraine, air defenses, military airfields and aviation. The ministry assured that the civilian population of Ukraine is not targeted.