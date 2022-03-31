UrduPoint.com

Sumaira FH Published March 31, 2022 | 09:00 PM

Erdogan, Zelenskyy to Hold Phone Conversation at 17:00 GMT - Reports

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st March, 2022) Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and his Ukrainian counterpart, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, will hold a phone conversation on Thursday at 17:00 GMT, the TRT Haber reported.

Earlier in the day, Erdogan said that he plans to hold hone conversations with the presidents of Russia and Ukraine this week.

