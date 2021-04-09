UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Erdogan's Administration Confirms Zelenskyy's Visit To Turkey On Saturday

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Fri 09th April 2021 | 05:10 PM

Erdogan's Administration Confirms Zelenskyy's Visit to Turkey on Saturday

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th April, 2021) The administration of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan confirmed on Friday that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy plans to visit Turkey on Saturday.

Earlier in the day, a Turkish diplomatic source told Sputnik that Zelenskyy will travel to Turkey on Saturday and meet with Erdogan.

"The ninth meeting of the Turkish-Ukrainian Council for high-level Cooperation, chaired by the presidents of both countries, Tayyip Erdogan and Volodymyr Zelenskyy, will be held on April 10 in Istanbul," the administration said in a statement.

Related Topics

Turkey Visit Istanbul Tayyip Erdogan April

Recent Stories

Britain’s Prince Philip dies at the age of 99

13 minutes ago

Control rooms set up at govt hospitals in Faisalab ..

1 second ago

PTI's promise of low-cost housing units launches t ..

3 seconds ago

Asad Umar visits vaccination camps

5 seconds ago

Three POs arrested in SARGODHA

7 seconds ago

Jordan envoy eyes potential of cooperation with Pa ..

9 seconds ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.