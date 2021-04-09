ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th April, 2021) The administration of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan confirmed on Friday that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy plans to visit Turkey on Saturday.

Earlier in the day, a Turkish diplomatic source told Sputnik that Zelenskyy will travel to Turkey on Saturday and meet with Erdogan.

"The ninth meeting of the Turkish-Ukrainian Council for high-level Cooperation, chaired by the presidents of both countries, Tayyip Erdogan and Volodymyr Zelenskyy, will be held on April 10 in Istanbul," the administration said in a statement.