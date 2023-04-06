Close
UrduPoint App Icon

UrduPoint App

100K+ Installs

Install Install
UrduPoint.com

Erdogan's Challenger Vows Visa-Free Travel To EU If Elected

Faizan Hashmi Published April 06, 2023 | 01:50 AM

Erdogan's Challenger Vows Visa-Free Travel to EU If Elected

ISTANBUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th April, 2023) Kemal Kilicdaroglu, the Turkish opposition's main candidate for president, sought on Wednesday to woo voters by promising them visa-free travel to the European Union if he was elected.

"We will come to power and win the presidency and we will make this country a place where one can breathe freely within a year at the latest. In three months' time, every citizen will be able to travel to Europe without a visa," he told Haberturk news channel.

Kilicdaroglu, the leader of the Republican People's Party (CHP), was picked by a seven-party alliance in February to run against longtime Turkish leader Recep Tayyip Erdogan in this May's presidential polls.

Turkey and the EU, which it aspires to join, have been locked in talks on visa-free travel for a decade. Brussels insists that Ankara must conduct a slew of reforms and overhaul its anti-terrorism policies before its citizens are allowed to travel freely to the visaless Schengen area. Erdogan has accused the EU of double standards.

Related Topics

Europe European Union Brussels Ankara Alliance Tayyip Erdogan February May Visa Opposition

Recent Stories

Abdullah bin Zayed meets with Serbia&#039;s Prime ..

Abdullah bin Zayed meets with Serbia&#039;s Prime Minister in Belgrade

38 minutes ago
 UAQ Ruler receives Ramadan well-wishers

UAQ Ruler receives Ramadan well-wishers

38 minutes ago
 President of UAE, Serbian President exchange messa ..

President of UAE, Serbian President exchange messages on promoting strategic par ..

1 hour ago
 UN urges restraint following violence at Al-Aqsa m ..

UN urges restraint following violence at Al-Aqsa mosque triggered by Israeli rai ..

2 hours ago
 Country facing 'constitutional crisis': Mandokahil ..

Country facing 'constitutional crisis': Mandokahil

2 hours ago
 US Still Plans to Deliver Abrams to Ukraine by Yea ..

US Still Plans to Deliver Abrams to Ukraine by Year End, Training Yet to Begin - ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.