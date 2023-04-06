ISTANBUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th April, 2023) Kemal Kilicdaroglu, the Turkish opposition's main candidate for president, sought on Wednesday to woo voters by promising them visa-free travel to the European Union if he was elected.

"We will come to power and win the presidency and we will make this country a place where one can breathe freely within a year at the latest. In three months' time, every citizen will be able to travel to Europe without a visa," he told Haberturk news channel.

Kilicdaroglu, the leader of the Republican People's Party (CHP), was picked by a seven-party alliance in February to run against longtime Turkish leader Recep Tayyip Erdogan in this May's presidential polls.

Turkey and the EU, which it aspires to join, have been locked in talks on visa-free travel for a decade. Brussels insists that Ankara must conduct a slew of reforms and overhaul its anti-terrorism policies before its citizens are allowed to travel freely to the visaless Schengen area. Erdogan has accused the EU of double standards.