Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has friendly relations with Russian President Vladimir Putin, which allows to conduct a dialogue and reach a peaceful settlement even with the most difficult disagreements, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th December, 2021) Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has friendly relations with Russian President Vladimir Putin, which allows to conduct a dialogue and reach a peaceful settlement even with the most difficult disagreements, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.

"President Erdogan, you know that he has rather warm relations, one might even say friendly relations with President Putin, which, despite the existence of disagreements, allows them to get together even in the most acute moments and solve the most difficult problems," he said in on air of the RTVI broadcaster.

Peskov added that this had happened more than once: this also applied to Syria and the tragic moments of the recent past of bilateral relations.

"But all the same it was possible to reach such a peaceful, constructive settlement," Peskov added.

He stressed that despite the presence of certain contradictions, Turkey is "our very important neighbor," a partner in very important large projects and a vis-a-vis in the process of solving many regional conflicts.