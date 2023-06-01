UrduPoint.com

Erdogan's Inauguration Ceremony, Announcement Of Cabinet Expected On June 3 - Ankara

Faizan Hashmi Published June 01, 2023 | 11:28 PM

Erdogan's Inauguration Ceremony, Announcement of Cabinet Expected on June 3 - Ankara

The inauguration ceremony of the reelected Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan with the participation of foreign leaders and the unveiling of the Cabinet is expected to take place on June 3, the head of communications in the Turkish presidential office, Fahrettin Altun, said on Thursday

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st June, 2023) The inauguration ceremony of the reelected Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan with the participation of foreign leaders and the unveiling of the Cabinet is expected to take place on June 3, the head of communications in the Turkish presidential office, Fahrettin Altun, said on Thursday.

Earlier in the day, Turkey's Supreme Election Council officially announced that Erdogan won the second round of the election with 52.18% of the vote, while his rival Kemal Kilicdaroglu received 47.82% of the vote.

"On Saturday, Mr. President will also take the oath in parliament, visit the mausoleum of Kemal Ataturk. Then the inauguration ceremony will take place, which will be attended by foreign leaders, there will be a dinner. I think after the ceremony, Mr. President will announce the new composition of the Cabinet of Ministers," Altun said in an interview with the 24TV broadcaster.

Related Topics

Election Turkey Parliament Vote Visit Tayyip Erdogan June Cabinet

Recent Stories

Elon Musk Ends Visit to China Without Signing Any ..

Elon Musk Ends Visit to China Without Signing Any Tesla-Related Deals - Reports

2 minutes ago
 Stakeholders should pay attention to prisoners' pr ..

Stakeholders should pay attention to prisoners' problems in jails: Federal Ombud ..

2 minutes ago
 US Congressman Roy Requests Pentagon Provide Cost ..

US Congressman Roy Requests Pentagon Provide Cost for 'Pride Month' Events - Let ..

2 minutes ago
 US Astronauts on Space Station Preparing to Instal ..

US Astronauts on Space Station Preparing to Install More Solar Power Arrays - NA ..

2 minutes ago
 Scholz Says Will Speak With Putin at 'Appropriate' ..

Scholz Says Will Speak With Putin at 'Appropriate' Moment

2 minutes ago
 US, Taiwan Sign First Agreement Under Bilateral Tr ..

US, Taiwan Sign First Agreement Under Bilateral Trade Pact - USTR Office

1 minute ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.