The inauguration ceremony of the reelected Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan with the participation of foreign leaders and the unveiling of the Cabinet is expected to take place on June 3, the head of communications in the Turkish presidential office, Fahrettin Altun, said on Thursday

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st June, 2023) The inauguration ceremony of the reelected Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan with the participation of foreign leaders and the unveiling of the Cabinet is expected to take place on June 3, the head of communications in the Turkish presidential office, Fahrettin Altun, said on Thursday.

Earlier in the day, Turkey's Supreme Election Council officially announced that Erdogan won the second round of the election with 52.18% of the vote, while his rival Kemal Kilicdaroglu received 47.82% of the vote.

"On Saturday, Mr. President will also take the oath in parliament, visit the mausoleum of Kemal Ataturk. Then the inauguration ceremony will take place, which will be attended by foreign leaders, there will be a dinner. I think after the ceremony, Mr. President will announce the new composition of the Cabinet of Ministers," Altun said in an interview with the 24TV broadcaster.