Erdogan's Inauguration Ceremony Could Take Place On June 3 - Presidential Adviser

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 30, 2023 | 11:04 PM

Erdogan's Inauguration Ceremony Could Take Place on June 3 - Presidential Adviser

The inauguration ceremony of the reelected Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan may take place on June 3, presidential adviser Mehmet Ucum said on Tuesday

ISTANBUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th May, 2023) The inauguration ceremony of the reelected Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan may take place on June 3, presidential adviser Mehmet Ucum said on Tuesday.

Turkey's Supreme Election Council said on Sunday that incumbent President Erdogan won the second round of the presidential election with 52.

14% of the vote. Final results will be announced on June 1 at the earliest.

"If the Supreme Election Commission announces the final results of the presidential elections on June 1..., the Calendar may look like this: the inauguration ceremony will be held on June 3 in Ankara, on the same day Erdogan will reveal the composition of the new cabinet," Ucum said on Twitter.

