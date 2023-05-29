ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th May, 2023) The date of the inauguration of re-elected Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has not yet been determined, the president aims at forming a cabinet of ministers quickly, a source in the Turkish leader's administration told Sputnik on Monday.

Turkey's Supreme Election Council said on Sunday that the incumbent president had won the second round of the presidential election with 52.14% of the vote.

"No, the date has not been set yet. Now president aims at forming a cabinet of ministers quickly," the source said.